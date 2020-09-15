Officer Shot Outside Federal Courthouse in Phoenix

A court security officer was shot outside a federal courthouse in Phoenix on Tuesday, near Seventh Avenue and Van Buren Street.

The Associated Press reported that the “officer was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.”

Phoenix city councilman Sal DiCiccio tweeted about the incident:

BREAKING: FEDERAL OFFICER SHOT IN DRIVE BY IN DOWNTOWN PHX If you didn’t think it could happen here, it just did. A federal officer was just shot in front of the Sandra Day O’Connor federal building in a drive by attack. — Sal DiCiccio (@Sal_DiCiccio) September 15, 2020

The Phoenix Police posted a photo of the car they believe the shooting suspect is driving:

BREAKING: Shooting outside 401 W. Washington, near the Federal Courthouse. Non-life threatening injuries. #PhxPD looking for vehicle shown in this picture. Any tips call 602-262-6151 or https://t.co/hF4eXJ45F8 pic.twitter.com/wfvu8u5drX — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) September 15, 2020

Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus says the investigation into the shooting has been turned over to the FBI.

