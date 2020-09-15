Watch: Black Lives Matter Protesters Wish Death on Wounded L.A. Sheriff’s Deputies: ‘I Hope They F**king Die’

A video obtained by Breitbart News shows Black Lives Matter protesters wishing death on the two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies who were ambushed and shot in the head on Saturday.

The BLM protest group congregated outside St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood where the two deputies are recovering. “Fuck you, pigs,” the protesters said to officers standing near the ambulance entrance. “I hope they fucking die.”

They also called the police officers “executioners.” Their disruptive presence prompted a warning from the Sheriff’s Department on Saturday, as Breitbart News reported.

The department tweeted: “To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling ‘We hope they die’ referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through.”

There are currently no suspects in the case but an arrest could come as early as this week, a source familiar with the investigation told Breitbart News.

The Sheriff’s Department is offering a $100,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. The alleged assailant is a black male about 28 to 30 years old.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department said the victims remain in critical condition but are expected to surivive, as Breitbart News reported.

The department hasn’t released the names of the wounded officers. One is a 31-year-old female who was shot in the jaw and arms; the other is a 24-year-old male, who was hit in the forehead, an arm, and a hand.

Surveillance video shows the assailant ambushing the officers in their police cruiser, which was stopped outside the MLK Transit Center in Compton. The assailant fired multiple rounds into the vehicle before fleeing on foot.

President Donald Trump has condemned the shooting. “Animals that must be hit hard!” the president tweeted in reaction to the surveillance video.

