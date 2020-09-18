Homeowner Shoots Two Alleged Intruders, Killing One

A Pico Rivera, California, homeowner opened fire on two intrusion suspects Friday morning, wounding one and killing the second.

Fox 11 reports the incident occurred around 1:20 a.m., after the homeowner awoke to the sound of breaking glass and realized the suspects were allegedly trying to make entry through a back window.

CBS Los Angeles reports that the homeowner “grabbed a handgun” and moved toward the noise, finding one suspect was allegedly inside the home. He shot that suspect in the chest then moved toward the patio, where he found the second suspect.

The homeowner said the second suspect looked as if he were reaching for this waistband, prompting the homeowner to shoot in case the suspect was trying to retrieve a gun.

The homeowner’s bullet struck the suspect, killing him. Law enforcement has not said whether the second suspect was armed.

The first suspect whom the homeowner shot is hospitalized, and his alleged getaway driver is under arrest.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Brad Hall said, “The first suspect fled, left in a getaway vehicle, was taken to a hospital by the female driver. And he remains in the hospital, he’s in surgery now with a gunshot to the torso. The female was taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange