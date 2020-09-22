Wisconsin Ruling Allows Mail-in Ballots to Be Counted Without ‘Definitive’ Postmarks

Given the political deadlock among WEC Commissioners and the apparent lack of state law guidance on this subject — as well as the fact that this postmark requirement is federally mandated and the apparent importance of equal treatment of ballots after Bush v. Gore, 531 U.S. 98 (2000) — it is this court’s view that local election officials should generally err toward counting otherwise legitimate absentee ballots lacking a definitive postmark if received by mail after election day but no later than November 9, 2020, as long as the ballot is signed and witnessed on or before November 3, 2020, unless there is some reason to believe that the ballot was actually placed in the mail after election day.

That echoes last week’s ruling by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which ruled that mailed-in ballots should be counted up to three days after Election Day even if they did not have a postmark, unless there was a preponderance of evidence to believe that any particular ballot had been mailed after the deadline.

Conley put a seven-day hold on his own decision to allow appeals to the Seventh Circuit (and, presumably, to the U.S. Supreme Court).

He also declined many of the requests by the plaintiffs in the case, who challenged a broad range of Wisconsin laws designed to protect the integrity of the voting process.

