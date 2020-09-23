Minnesota: Black Lives Matter Shuts Down I-94 in St. Paul

Black Lives Matter protesters walked onto I-94 in St. Paul, Minnesota, to obstruct highway traffic on Wednesday evening. A local Fox affiliate reported that authorities “blocked off traffic in the area” where the protesting crowd entered the interstate.

“About 400 people were marching to protest the lack of more serious charges against officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death,” according to the Star Tribune, which also reported that police and state patrol “made no move to stop or arrest protesters.”

The protests are part of a broader campaign of demonstrations in large cities across the country following a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to not bring charges against Louisville police officers related to the killing of Breonna Taylor. The protesters chanted and carried signs depicting Taylor. Some called for defunding the police.

Protesters were heard chanting, “No good cops in a racist system,” “Whose streets? Our streets,” “No justice, no peace,” and, “Say her name, Breonna Taylor.”

Sarah Danik, a reporter in St. Paul, posted videos of the demonstrators on the highway and moving towards the Minnesota State Capitol.

⁦@sppdmn⁩ now blocking entrance onto 35E/94E in St Paul pic.twitter.com/su2oXTDLQL — Sarah Danik (@Sarah_Danik) September 24, 2020

HAPPENING NOW- protest moves to I-94 in St Paul pic.twitter.com/RQAwwGGKrY — Sarah Danik (@Sarah_Danik) September 24, 2020

HAPPENING NOW- protest moves to I-94 in St Paul pic.twitter.com/RQAwwGGKrY — Sarah Danik (@Sarah_Danik) September 24, 2020

Leslie Redmond, president of the Minneapolis chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, criticized the decision not to lay charges against Louisville police officers while wearing a mask with Taylor’s name.

Earlier on Wednesday, Black Lives Matter and other protesters gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul to protest the lack of charges against police officers involved in the killing of Taylor.