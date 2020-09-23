Breonna Taylor Protests Break Out in Cities Across Nation

Protests are erupting across the country Wednesday night after a Kentucky grand jury announced their decision to not bring murder charges against officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

This is a developing story.

Louisville police have real guns now in response to being fired upon. pic.twitter.com/caiHhV5bXa

Huge crowed right now estimating about 500-700 protesters as they march away from the white house everyone is dressed in black #BlackLivesMatter #BreonnaTaylor #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor #dcprotest #dcprotests #blmprotest #BLM #HappeningNow #BLMDC #Breakingnews #ACAB #DC pic.twitter.com/VZXd8S6QNN

The activists are looking at individual media credentials and social media accounts and giving out glow bracelets to ones they approve of.

They forbid livestreaming. At least for the time being, I will refrain from streaming for my safety and add updates here. pic.twitter.com/GT1IFJM1Cx

— Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 24, 2020