Breonna Taylor Protests Break Out in Cities Across Nation

Protests are erupting across the country Wednesday night after a Kentucky grand jury announced their decision to not bring murder charges against officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.
This is a developing story.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Officer down in Louisville. pic.twitter.com/iAoVgibsQa
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 24, 2020
Louisville police have real guns now in response to being fired upon. pic.twitter.com/caiHhV5bXa
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 24, 2020
WASHINGTON, DC
Huge crowed right now estimating about 500-700 protesters as they march away from the white house everyone is dressed in black #BlackLivesMatter #BreonnaTaylor #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor#dcprotest #dcprotests #blmprotest #BLM #HappeningNow #BLMDC#Breakingnews #ACAB #DC pic.twitter.com/VZXd8S6QNN
— RawsMedia (@rawsmedia) September 24, 2020
The activists are looking at individual media credentials and social media accounts and giving out glow bracelets to ones they approve of.
They forbid livestreaming. At least for the time being, I will refrain from streaming for my safety and add updates here. pic.twitter.com/GT1IFJM1Cx
— Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 24, 2020
NEW YORK, NY
Thousands take over streets of Lowers East Side in NYC for BreyonnaTaylor… #BlackLivesMatter #nycprotests #BreonnaTaylorWasMurderedhttps://t.co/LAV1KXu1ro
SnapChat/IG/Twitter: @issakhari
• #issakhari #photography #streetphotography #nyc pic.twitter.com/lbIxHtVwAt
— Lanier ”Issa” Lewis (@IssaKhari) September 24, 2020
Group from 59th is now headed east on 24th St.
“No cops, no KKK, no fascist USA,” the crowd chants to live drums. pic.twitter.com/Yxo5BJZddY
— NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) September 24, 2020
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Demonstrators peacefully marching through Philadelphia following the Kentucky grand jury ruling in the Breonna Taylor casehttps://t.co/Pec2LxFNf7 pic.twitter.com/mEA7RaMOtB
— Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) September 24, 2020
ATLANTA, GA
ST. PAUL, MN
St. Paul – Group of protesters entering the freeway I94 near Marion. 19:58 pic.twitter.com/E9QjfJhyIx
— CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) September 24, 2020
DALLAS, TX
Large crowd of protesters are out in downtown Dallas demonstrating in response to the Breonna Taylor case in Kentucky. | @utashorthorn pic.twitter.com/KtOZMUbO5b
— Megan Cardona (@megancardona_) September 24, 2020
AUSTIN, TX
AUSTIN – Currently in Austin, TX pic.twitter.com/vu4fNgtoyF
— FJ News Reporter (@FJNewsReporter) September 24, 2020
