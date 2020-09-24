WATCH: Seattle Rioters Hit Cop in the Head with Bat After He’s Knocked Down

A police officer on a bicycle was knocked to the ground and then attacked by several rioters as he got to his feet and attempted to get away. Including one rioter, who ran up from behind and cracked the officer in the back of the head with a baseball bat.

The incident was shared by The Post Millennial Editor-at-Large, Andy Ngo.

WATCH:

Seattle: Antifa rioters beat a cop on the head who is knocked to the ground. #SeattleRiots #antifa #BLM pic.twitter.com/OVyqe4LsRf — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 24, 2020

The violence occurred as a part of a wave of violence that swept across the country on Wednesday afternoon and evening, after a Grand Jury in Kentucky voted to indict former Louisville cop Brett Hankison with wanton endangerment. However, the Grand Jury did not bring murder charges against any of the officers involved, as many activists wanted.

The attack on the police officer in Seattle was one of several attacks on police. The most serious of which resulted in tow Louisville officers being shot. As of the time of this writing, one officer is in stable condition, and the other is undergoing surgery.

“Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer declared a state of emergency Tuesday out of concern for potential civil unrest following the decision,” UPI reports. “The declaration allowed him to set curfews.”

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear (D) authorized 500 National Guard members for service in Louisville.