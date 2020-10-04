Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Truck During Trump Parade

An Ohio man was arrested Saturday after allegedly firing a round from a .45 caliber handgun at a truck during a parade in support of President Trump.

Police received a call from a semi-truck driver claiming a shot had been fired around 10:45 a.m. on I-270 near the Trump rally, News 5 reported. The semi driver claimed a man in a black Ford pickup had fired a shot at him after an altercation.

NBC4i reported that 54-year-old Todd Crawford turned himself into police hours later, and was charged over allegedly firing a round into the cab of the semi-truck.

Police believe the altercation between Crawford and the semi-truck driver began when the two vehicles “collided while traveling in the same direction in adjacent lanes on I-270.”

News 5 noted that Crawford “was participating in the Trump rally when the shooting took place.” He was taken to the Franklin County Jail after his arrest.

The New York Daily News reported that no one was injured in the shooting.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.