A huge crowd of Americans gathered on Staten Island, New York, to send the president their well wishes at a rally on Saturday afternoon.

New York State Assembly member and Congressional candidate Nicole Malliotakis (pictured) shared the video footage on her Twitter account:

“Was the president right when he called Staten Island ‘Trump Country?'” Malliotakis asked the audience at the Triumph 2020 Rally.

The crowd soon burst into chants of “USA! USA! USA!” and “Four more years!” according to a YouTube video of the event.

President Trump announced Thursday he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus, as Breitbart News reported.

Following his transfer to Walter Reed Military Hospital, Trump issued a video update on Saturday to discuss his ongoing treatment.

“I came here, wasn’t feeling so well. I feel much better now. We’re working hard to get me all the way back,” he told viewers, adding, “I have to be back because we still have to make America great again”:

“We’ve done an awfully good job of that, but we still have steps to go, and we have to finish that job,” Trump continued.

In an update Saturday, White House physician Sean Conley reported the medical staff was “cautiously optimistic” about the president’s condition, according to Breitbart News.

Trump completed his second dose of Remdesivir, had no fever, and was off supplemental oxygen.

“He spent most of the afternoon conducting business and has been up moving about the medical suite without difficulty,” Conley noted.

The president will most likely stay at Walter Reed for several more days as he battles the coronavirus, the Breitbart News report said.

Outside the hospital on Saturday night, a crowd gathered for a “Get Well Soon Mr. President” prayer rally.

A Trump supporter named Reggie told Breitbart News he attended the event because the president has been “fighting for us; I’m going to fight for him.”