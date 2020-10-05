Donald Trump in All-Caps Tweet Storm Urges Supporters to Vote

President Donald Trump sent several messages on Twitter on Monday, urging his supporters to vote.
The president cited a voter who said on Fox and Friends earlier he was voting for Trump because his 401k had tripled since the 2016 election.
“Thank you, and remember that the Stock Market is getting ready to break its all-time high,” Trump wrote.
The president remains hospitalized in Walter Reed Military hospital from where he specifically called on Virginia voters to vote, as early voting in the state had already started.
“Virginia Voters! Your Governor wants to obliterate your Second Amendment,” he wrote. “I have stopped him. I am the only thing between you and your Second Amendment. Working hard in Virginia.”
Despite Virginia being a reliably Democrat state in recent years, Trump argued it was “in play” in the 2020 election.
“Better Vote for your favorite President, or wave goodbye to low taxes and gun rights!” he warned.
The president followed his message with several calls to action in all-caps, focusing on his policy agenda.
IF YOU WANT A MASSIVE TAX INCREASE, THE BIGGEST IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY (AND ONE THAT WILL SHUT OUR ECONOMY AND JOBS DOWN), VOTE DEMOCRAT!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
Virginia Voters! Your Governor wants to obliterate your Second Amendment. I have stopped him. I am the only thing between you and your Second Amendment. Working hard in Virginia. It’s IN PLAY. Better Vote for your favorite President, or wave goodbye to low taxes and gun rights!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
STOCK MARKET HIGHS. VOTE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
STRONGEST EVER MILITARY. VOTE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
LAW & ORDER. VOTE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
RELIGIOUS LIBERTY. VOTE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
BIGGEST TAX CUT EVER, AND ANOTHER ONE COMING. VOTE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
401(K). VOTE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
BEST V.A. EVER. 91% APPROVAL RATING. VOTE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
SPACE FORCE. VOTE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
MASSIVE REGULATION CUTS. VOTE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
PRO LIFE! VOTE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
BETTER & CHEAPER HEALTHCARE. VOTE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
PROTECT PREEXISTING CONDITIONS. VOTE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
FIGHT THE CORRUPT FAKE NEWS MEDIA. VOTE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
SAVE OUR SECOND AMENDMENT. VOTE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH (BRING OUR SOLDIERS HOME). VOTE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
