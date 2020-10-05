A new poll from Cole Hargrave Snodgrass & Associates shows that Republican Stephanie Bice has taken a narrow lead over Democrat Rep. Kendra Horn (OK) in the race for Oklahoma’s Fifth Congressional District, which President Donald Trump won in the 2016 presidential election.

According to the survey, which gathered responses via telephone from 500 likely voters in the district, Bice leads Horn 49 percent to 45 percent with only six percent yet to choose.

Of the Republicans surveyed in the poll, 78 percent stated they support Bice, while 16 percent said they support Horn. Democrats are slightly more unified with 13 percent of those surveyed supporting Bice and 80 percent supporting Horn.

Horn leads Bice with voters who are younger than 45 (59 percent to 35 percent), but Bice leads Horn by double digits in every age range after 45.

Of the 45 percent of registered voters who took part in the survey that stated they will wait until election day to vote, Bice leads Horn 63 percent to 29 percent.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) recently traveled to Oklahoma to campaign for Bice and has consistently supported her campaign.

In September, during an interview with Fox Business Network, McCarthy referred to Bice as a “rising star” in Oklahoma’s Republican Party.