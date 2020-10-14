Joe Biden Calls Lid After Hunter Biden Bombshell Allegations

With just 20 days to go, Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden called a “lid” on Wednesday, just hours after “smoking gun” emails surfaced from his son, Hunter.

Daily Mail reporter Nikki Schwab reported at 10:42 a.m. that the campaign announced the public would not be seeing the candidate today:

The @JoeBiden campaign has called a LID today, but he'll be participating in a virtual fundraiser later today, per pooler @SabrinaSiddiqui. — Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) October 14, 2020

An anonymous Democrat strategist told The Hill that Biden’s strategy is to run out the clock.

“They don’t want to break anything in the last three weeks,” the strategist said. “If the election were held today, they would win. They know it, and more importantly, Trump knows it.”

That strategy may be upended by allegations that Biden’s son, Hunter, attempted to exploit his father’s position as the vice president to enrich himself.

Breitbart News reported:

According to an email dated April 17, 2015, Biden, who was then the sitting vice president, met in person with Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma. … Bursima is the sketchy Ukrainian energy company that put Hunter Biden on its board and paid him a reported $50,000 a month — a month! — even though Hunter has no known energy sector experience and doesn’t speak any of the languages spoken in that country. The date of the email is important. The meeting between Pozharskyi and the then-vice president would have taken place eight months before Biden threatened to withhold U.S. aid from Ukraine unless the country agreed to fire a prosecutor who was looking into Burisma. The prosecutor was fired.

The New York Post, which broke the story about Hunter Biden’s emails, reported that an unknown person dropped a laptop off containing Biden’s emails, photos, and other personal contents, and never returned to pick it up.

“The computer was dropped off at a repair shop in Biden’s home state of Delaware in April 2019, according to the store’s owner,” according to the Post.

