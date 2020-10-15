Democrat Cal Cunningham’s Mistress Donated to His Campaign

North Carolina Senate Democrat Cal Cunningham’s mistress, Arlene Guzman Todd, reportedly donated to Cunningham’s campaign around the time of his week-long tryst with Guzman Todd. Sen. Thom Tillis’s (R-NC) campaign says this raises serious ethical concerns.

Guzman Todd reportedly donated $1,1135.20 to Cunningham’s campaign.

The Associated Press (AP) reported that Guzman Todd and Cunningham’s affair occurred as recently as July, when she donated to his campaign.

Cunningham hopes to oust Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) during the 2020 Senate elections. This election serves as a critical race for control of the Senate majority.

Tillis’s campaign sent out a press release on Thursday, charging that Cunningham’s donations raise serious ethical questions. The Tillis campaign wrote:

Were any of Guzman Todd’s contributions to Cunningham’s campaign a reimbursement for costs associated with their extramarital affair?

Did either of his mistress’ contributions take place while Cunningham and Guzman Todd were engaging in extramarital conduct in Cunningham’s Raleigh home?

Was the $250 from Cunningham’s mistress a physical check? If so, was the check physically given to Cunningham in Raleigh?

Was Cunningham’s campaign aware of the nature of their (extramarital) relationship

Additionally, some of the leaked text messages reveal Guzman Todd’s interests.

“He’s not even cute enough for me. It’s the power I’m attracted to,” Guzman Todd admitted. “But it’s … dumb.”

Guzman Todd also asked for a “Senate VIP tour in 2021” should he get elected.

Guzman Todd’s donations to Cunningham’s Senate campaign also arise as an FEC complaint was filed against Cunningham. The FEC complaint asks the agency to investigate Cunningham’s March trip to California.

The Americans for Public Trust, who filed the FEC complaint, asked the agency to “conduct an immediate and complete audit of his campaign spending,” explaining that “the nature of an extramarital affair is deception and concealment and North Carolinians deserve to know the extent Mr. Cunningham may have converted campaign funds for personal use.“

In contrast, the Tillis campaign announced on Thursday that they have $2.4 million more cash-on-hand than Cunningham for the final weeks of the North Carolina Senate race.

Tillis campaign manager Luke Blanchat said in a statement on Thursday, “Cal Cunningham may as well have lit all the money he spent in the third quarter on fire because his extramarital affair with the wife of a disabled combat veteran and the U.S. Army investigation he is now facing has his numbers in free fall.”

“Our campaign, on the other hand, has conserved our resources wisely and now stands well-positioned to spend the coming weeks highlighting Cunningham’s hypocrisy and lack of judgment, which will allow us to win on November 3rd.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.