Donald Trump Mocks ‘Little Ben Sasse’ as ‘Stupid‘ and ‘Obnoxious’

President Donald Trump on Saturday ridiculed Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska after a tape of the Republican criticizing the president leaked to the media.

“The least effective of our 53 Republican Senators, and a person who truly doesn’t have what it takes to be great, is Little Ben Sasse of Nebraska,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

In a call with Republican constituents, Sasse criticized Trump for “the way he kisses dictators’ butts” and “ignores” Hong Kong freedom fighters as well as Uyghurs in Chinese concentration camps.

Trump noted that Sasse paused his criticism of the president during the Republican primary in Nebraska until he got Trump’s endorsement.

“Sen Sasse was as nice as a RINO can be until he recently won the Republican nomination to run for a second term,” Trump wrote. “Then he went back to his rather stupid and obnoxious ways.”

…Nomination to run for a second term. Then he went back to his rather stupid and obnoxious ways. Must feel he can’t lose to a Dem. Little Ben is a liability to the Republican Party, and an embarrassment to the Great State of Nebraska. Other than that, he’s just a wonderful guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2020

Audio of Sasse’s comments leaked to the Washington Examiner on an anonymous YouTube account.

Sasse also said that Trump mistreats women and “spends like a drunken sailor.”

“He mocks evangelicals behind closed doors. His family has treated the presidency like a business opportunity. He’s flirted with white supremacists,” Sasse continued.

Trump warned that Sasse was headed the same way as Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, “Liddle’ Bob Corker,” and Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, “the Flake,” both of whom retired rather than ran for reelection.

“Sen Sasse could be next, or perhaps the Republicans should find a new and more viable candidate?” he asked.