Taco Shop Owner Turns Tables, Shoots Alleged Armed Robber Twice

A San Diego, California, taco shop owner turned the tables on an alleged armed robber Sunday morning by shooting him twice.

Fox 5 San Diego reports the incident occurred at La Michoacana taco shop.

NBC San Diego reports the alleged armed robber, described as “a man in early 20s,” entered the shop and demanded money from both cash registers. The 40-year-old shop owner complied, then produced his own handgun and “challenged” the alleged robber after he turned away.

The suspect then allegedly turned back at the owner and was shot.

San Diego Police Officer S. Foster said, “The suspect turned toward the owner, and the owner shot the suspect twice.”

The suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

As police began investigating the incident, they suspected the individual may have tied to three other robberies Sunday morning.

.@SanDiegoPD are investigating the shooting of a man injured in a botched robbery. Police are trying to determine if this man is the suspect connected to 3 other armed robberies that happened in @CityOfNatlCity. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/dIvYotQrAg — Jacqueline Sarkissian (@JSarkissian) October 18, 2020

