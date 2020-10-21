Donald Trump Nicknames Adam Schiff ‘A Watermelon Head’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday described Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) as a “watermelon head” for returning to his “Russia, Russia, Russia” talking points during the election.
“I saw Adam Schiff, this guy, the watermelon head, he’s like a watermelon head,” Trump said, mocking the House Intelligence Chairman for warning that Hunter Biden’s recovered “laptop from hell” could be part of a Russian disinformation campaign.
Trump said that Schiff was “no dummy” and probably did not even believe what he was saying.
After a supporter shouted “lock him up” Trump replied, “He should be. Honestly that guy should be locked up.”
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.