Joe Biden’s Gun Proposals Include One-Firearm-per-Month Purchase Limit

Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s gun control proposals include supporting legislation to limit Americans to purchasing only one firearm a month.

The proposal is contained on Biden’s campaign website, which says, “Biden supports legislation restricting the number of firearms an individual may purchase per month to one.”

In addition to limiting Americans’ ability to purchase multiple guns in a month, Biden’s gun agenda also includes a proposal to ban online sales of ammunition, guns, and gun parts, as well as a push to revive the Social Security gun ban.

The Social Security gun ban was an Obama-era policy that targeted benefit recipients who needed help managing their finances. On July 18, 2015, the Los Angeles Times reported that the ban would be sweeping, that it would cover those who are unable to manage their own affairs for a multitude of reasons—from “subnormal intelligence or mental illness” to “incompetency,” an unspecified “condition,” or “disease.”

Breitbart News reported that the policy was finalized by former President Obama’s Social Security Administration on December 19, 2016, weeks after Donald Trump won the presidential election, and just over a month before he was to be sworn into office.

On February 28, 2017, Breitbart News reported Trump’s repeal of the ban.

Biden’s gun agenda also includes a proposal that could cost AR-15 owners $3.6 billion in taxes for guns they already own. The proposal could require every AR-15 rifle be registered under the National Firearms Act of 1934. Unless there were some form of carve-out, this could mandate that American gun owners pay a $200 federal tax per AR-15 that they own. The National Rifle Association’s Andrew Arulanandam told Breitbart News that the current “low end” estimate of privately-owned AR-15s in the United States is 18 million. A tax of $200 on 18 million AR-15s means that gun owners could potentially be required to a pay a collective $3.6 billion in taxes, if this policy were enacted into legislation.

