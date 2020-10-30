Joe Biden will win the White House and Democrats stand ready to work with him on a transition agenda to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, address the economy and pass an ambitious infrastructure plan, a confident House Speaker Nancy Pelosi predicted Thursday.

“I feel very confident that Joe Biden will be elected president on Tuesday,” Pelosi (D-Calif.) outlined during a Washington media conference before predicting counting votes may well continue past polling day itself, Fox News reports.

“On Jan. 20, he will be inaugurated president of the United States. So while we don’t want to be overconfident or assume anything, we have to be ready for how we’re going to go down a different path.”

As far as the coronavirus pandemic was concerned, the speaker said her faith and that of her party lay in science and science alone before again reiterating her belief in a Democratic win.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she would run for her leadership position again if Democrats retain their House majority in November's election. https://t.co/o1z2eNfMUs — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 25, 2020

“We are confident. We are calm. And we are prepared. We are ready,” Pelosi said of the election.

Pelosi, who plans to run again for speaker if Democrats keep House control, said expanding the Affordable Care Act and making infrastructure investment to begin to “build back” the country in a “green and sustainable” way will be on the to-do list next year, AP reports.

She previewed part of the House Democrats’ agenda under a Biden administration, pointing to the first nine bills of this Congress that were approved by the House as part of its “For the People” agenda that helped the party win majority control in the 2018 midterm election.