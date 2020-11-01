California Pastor Bill Johnson: Vote for Trump ‘With Confidence and a Clear Conscience’

California pastor Bill Johnson wrote in an op-ed at the Christian Post he is voting for Donald Trump “with confidence and a clear conscience,” despite left-wing and media attempts to portray him as evil.

“[W]e find ourselves in another election year where the media narrative and rhetoric seems eerily similar to 2016, except more toxic,” he explained last week. “We are told that President Trump is a ‘racist, misogynist, and xenophobe.’”

But, Johnson, senior leader at Bethel Church in Redding, California, explained:

[T]he facts show that the policies and actions of the President do not fit the characteristics of what those labels imply. In fact, I just watched a great film recently called The Trump I Know, where the filmmakers present a view of our President that is the complete opposite to the common reports promoted by mainstream media. It really is an excellent documentary, one worth watching whether you support the man or not. It sometimes takes a lot of work to find the truth in the midst of a deceptive platform like the evening news. Personally, I place more weight on the words of those who have a personal relationship with someone than a portrayal by those with a political agenda.

Johnson elaborated that political outsider Trump has broken “the mold of what it typically means to be a ‘politician.’” He explained the significance of the president’s aggressive tone, one that some voters may find unacceptable.

While career politicians often respond to questions in a way that satisfies the questioner, at the same time they act by serving their own political interests or those of lobbyists, the pastor noted, Trump “seems to tell it how it is (bluntly or rashly), laying the situation out on the table, working with people to find solutions, and reporting back what has been accomplished.”

“To the surprise of many, at the end of his first term in his first elected office, he has undeniably accomplished — or attempted to accomplish — a majority of his main campaign promises,” Johnson wrote, adding “it is an honorable character trait of any elected official to follow through on their commitments.”

He contrasted Trump’s record of accomplishments in less than four years, with that of Democrat nominee Joe Biden, who has been in political office for 47 years.

“As I compare these accomplishments with the nearly half-century voting record of Joe Biden, it is with confidence and a clear conscience that I will be voting for a second term for Donald Trump on November 3, 2020,” Johnson affirmed.

Cautioning believers who “have more faith in the return of Christ than they do in the power of the gospel,” Johnson continued that Christians “have a responsibility to bring about change through a life lived in obedience to Jesus.”

“We are called to be salt and light in this world — to bring flavor and a voice of truth to culture,” he wrote.

“We are here to love, serve, and display the power of God, defeating the powers of darkness that rule over peoples’ lives,” he asserted. “That is our assignment. We must not give in to the trend of a moral decline in society, and then call it a sign of the times. It’s a sign of our neglected responsibilities. This is our hour!”