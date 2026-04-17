Rush Limbaugh’s Widow Praises Erika Kirk: ‘Goodness Will Always Outshine the Darkness’

Kathryn Limbaugh lauded the strength and resilience of Erika Kirk on Friday while speaking ahead of President Donald Trump’s appearance at a Turning Point Action event, defending Charlie Kirk’s widow against critics as she continues to serve as chairwoman and CEO of Turning Point USA following her husband’s assassination.

Kathryn Limbaugh, the widow of conservative radio legend Rush Limbaugh, delivered the remarks before Trump took the stage in Phoenix on April 17.

Rush Limbaugh, who died in 2021 following a battle with lung cancer, and Charlie Kirk were both awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. Limbaugh received the award during Trump’s first term in 2020. Charlie Kirk received the honor posthumously during Trump’s second term in 2025.

Kathryn Limbaugh said:

Last September, the unimaginable happened. In the aftermath of that horrific time with the eyes of the world on her, Erika showed incredible grace, strength, courage, and determination to not let anything steal her light. Not only is she raising a young family in a way she didn’t dream of, she is continuing Charlie’s mission and bringing many young students along with her. Anyone who criticizes Erika for how she grieves or how she moves forward should pause and think for a minute about the humanity of that. Many people claim to be caring and compassionate when in fact, they are incredibly judgmental. So many loved our friend Charlie and so many love Erika. Goodness will always outshine the darkness. Charlie knew exactly who he was marrying. A strong, smart, beautiful soul inside and out. I know he is immensely proud of Erika and how she is carrying on. I have often said Charlie was the younger version of Rush. The next generation of Rush Limbaugh. In fact, I am certain they are both sitting together in heaven right now.

Kathryn Limbaugh’s remarks came weeks after comedian Drew Desbordes, known as Druski, drew backlash for posting a skit mocking Erika Kirk, dressing as her and dancing before spark machines emitting fireworks, and in other similar clips in a video captioned, “How Conservative Women in America act.” Social media users accused Desbordes of targeting Charlie Kirk’s widow just six months after his assassination.

Erika Kirk has also faced questions over Turning Point USA’s use of spark fountains at events and at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, though spokesman Andrew Kolvet said the effects are part of the organization’s signature style, were liked by Charlie Kirk, and reflect the group’s refusal to let the evil that killed him rob them of their joy in remembering his life and legacy.

As Erika Kirk continues to carry forward Charlie Kirk’s work, she has also been met with support from Turning Point USA supporters and others around the world. In March, The Charlie Kirk Show producer Blake Neff shared photographs of letters, artwork, gifts, and mementos sent to Erika Kirk and Turning Point USA following Charlie Kirk’s assassination, including paintings, children’s toys, and two Purple Hearts sent by supporters. Neff also shared a letter from a seven-year-old child who wrote that he was sad to hear Charlie Kirk had been shot, and said the tributes have been preserved at Turning Point USA’s campus, where many letters and packages remain unopened.

The continuing attention surrounding Erika Kirk comes as investigators and prosecutors continue to develop their case against Robinson. According to an ATF report released this week, the bullet jacket fragment shared class characteristics with Tyler Robinson’s Mauser 98 rifle, meaning that the rifle could not be excluded as the source of the bullet. However, the fragment did not contain enough individual characteristics to identify it to the exclusion of all other rifles in the same class.