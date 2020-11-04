Wisconsin Sees Turnout in 2020 of 72 Percent of Eligible Voters

Wisconsin’s voter turnout, with 98 percent of precincts reporting, indicates that more than 7-in-10 eligible voters cast ballots in the 2020 presidential election.

While Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden leads President Trump in Wisconsin by about 20,510 votes, voter turnout across the state is at a 15-year high, according to calculations.

With almost all the votes tallied, about more than 72 percent of eligible voters in the state of Wisconsin voted in the election. So far, more than 3.2 million votes have been tallied in Wisconsin.

Such a turnout is the most turnout in Wisconsin since 2004 when turnout, based on eligible voters, was 73.24 percent. The turnout is also nearly 25 percent higher than Wisconsin’s turnout in 1996. Voter turnout in Wisconsin is based on total eligible voters because the state allows same-day voter registration.

Below is a breakdown of voter turnout in Wisconsin dating back to 1988:

2020: 72.3 percent 2016: 67.34 percent 2012: 70.14 percent 2008: 69.20 percent 2004: 73.24 percent 2000: 67.01 percent 1996: 58 percent 1992: 68.99 percent 1988: 61 percent

Editor’s note: At publication this story erroneously compared 2020 turnout based on registered voters to previous-years turnout based on eligible voters. The 2020 turnout figure has been corrected and a series of tweets reflecting turnout based on registered voters were eliminated from the story.

