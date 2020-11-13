Donald Trump Hints at D.C. Rally Surprise Appearance

President Donald Trump floated the possibility of surprising his supporters at a Saturday march in Washington, D.C.

“Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C.,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I may even try to stop by and say hello.”

The “Million MAGA March” and “Stop The Steal” groups are planning to rally at Freedom Plaza at noon Saturday and march to the Supreme Court to protest the election results after former Vice President Joe Biden gained late big margins in states critical to the president’s re-election.

The president repeated the claim that the election was “rigged.”

“This Election was Rigged, from Dominion all the way up and down!” Trump wrote.

Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C. I may even try to stop by and say hello. This Election was Rigged, from Dominion all the way up & down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2020

Speakers at the rally will include Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA), Rep. Louis Gohmert (R-TX), Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) as well as Chair of Women for America First Amy Kremer and former Trump advisor Dr. Sebastian Gorka. Matt Schlapp of the American Conservative Union and Ryan Fournier of Students for Trump are also on the speaking list.