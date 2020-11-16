Gallup: Support for Gun Control Falls to Lowest Since 2016

A Gallup survey released Monday finds Americans’ support for stricter gun control laws has fallen back to the lower levels witnessed in 2016.

According to Gallup, support for more gun control has fallen seven percent since last year alone. Americans’ overall support for more gun control stands at 57 percent, down substantially from the 67 witnessed in 2018, and way down from the 78 percent support seen in 1990.

The demographic breakdown for Gallup’s survey shows non-gun owners are the driving force between the gun control support that exists.

Seventy-two percent of non-gun owners want “more strict” gun control whereas only 26 percent of gun owners concur.

ahawkins

A look at political party affiliation is just as telling. Gallup shows that 85 percent of Democrats support “more strict” gun controls while only 22 percent of Republicans do so.

And Gallup shows city residents are far more supportive of gun control than rural residents.

So support for more gun control is down to levels last seen in 2016.

And the driving forces behind the gun control support that remains comes from people identifying as non-gun owners, Democrats, and city residents.

