Senator Chuck Grassley Tests Positive for Coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 04: Committee Chariman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) speaks as Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh's appears for his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald …
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
John Carney

Senator Chuck Grassley said Tuesday that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Grassley (R-IA), 87, missed a Senate vote on Tuesday after he began quarantining following exposure to the virus.

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) is also quarantining following exposure to the virus.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.