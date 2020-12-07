Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue said his company named Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) its employee of the month after an increase in sales following the New York Democrat’s call for a boycott of his firm.

“She was actually our employee of the month,” Unanue said on Monday’s edition of the Michael Berry Show. “I don’t know if you know about this, because when she boycotted us our sales actually increased 1000 percent, so we gave her an honorary — we never were able to hand it to her — but she got employee of the month for bringing attention to Goya and our adobo.”

Unanue added, “Actually, our adobo sales did very well after she said make your own adobo. … She’s our hero. She helped boost sales tremendously.”

After Unanue praised President Donald Trump’s leadership, Ocasio-Cortez joined other Democrats and celebrity leftists in calling for a boycott of Goya products.

Oh look, it’s the sound of me Googling “how to make your own Adobo” https://t.co/YOScAcyAnC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 10, 2020

Unanue remarked:

Communism works until you run out of other people’s money to spend. … It’s interesting that AOC was one of the first people stepping in line to boycott Goya, go against her own people as supposedly a Puerto Rican woman, to go against people of her own Latin culture. She’s naive. You know, to some extent I can understand AOC. She’s young. She’s naive. She doesn’t get it.

Berry praised philanthropy from Goya Foods towards Camp Hope, an endeavor assisting combat veterans with post-traumatic stress.

“I wanted to talk to [Unanue] for years, because it’s one of these great American stories,” Berry stated. “[Goya Foods] s one of the largest family businesses in any industry, and certainly in food … Recently, they stepped up and they are providing not only money, but a lot of food for Camp Hope, for which I am the spokesman. … It’s a company steeped in philanthropy.”