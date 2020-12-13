A passenger was stabbed in the face while riding the Red Line train Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

WGN reports the passenger was a male and was riding “near the 100 block of West Cermak Road” when a passenger near him pulled a knife and stabbed his face.

ABC 7 notes the passenger was 50-years-old. He was transported to the hospital in fair condition.

The suspect fled the scene but is described as have “gray hair” and “wearing black jeans and a black jacket.”

Breitbart News reported 40 people were shot, six fatally, last weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago.

On December 2, 2020, Breitbart News reported more than 3,800 people were shot in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago during the first 11 months of 2020. The Chicago Tribune cited the precise figure as 3,862, counting fatal and nonfatal shooting victims together. When focusing on homicides alone, the Tribune showed that 715 were killed January 1, 2020, through December 1, 2020.

Retired firefighter Dwaine Williams was shot and killed during an alleged carjacking attempt in Chicago on December 3, 2020. A $34,000 award is being offered for information leading to the capture of his killer.

Williams was 65-years-old.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.