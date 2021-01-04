Democrat victories in the Georgia Senate runoff elections would allow Joe Biden to follow through on his promise to sign the Equality Act in his first 100 days as president, a measure that would codify gender ideology into federal law.

The Democrat-led House has already passed the Equality Act, legislation that would cement into federal law allowing transgender bathrooms, permitting biological men to play women’s sports, forcing preferred pronoun use, and providing similar special LGBT protections:

.@chiproytx: "I just wonder what my colleagues on the other side of the aisle think is being accomplished with an 'equality' act that turns on its head the very idea and the very notion of what we've got with respect to the differences between men and women." pic.twitter.com/eMAxVY0l5a — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 29, 2019

The legislation, as introduced in Congress, states its purpose is to “prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex, gender identity, and sexual orientation, and for other purposes.” If enacted, the bill would essentially codify gender ideology into federal law.

Prohibiting discrimination and promoting equality sound virtuous, but many serious opponents — including a coalition of conservatives, feminists, lesbians, and Christians — warned Americans prior to the House’s vote on the measure that the Equality Act is dangerous legislation that will do anything but create equality. In fact, the legislation would likely force American women to relinquish their rights to privacy, safety, and the ability to compete in sports “equally”:

WOW! The Women’s Liberation Front is opposed to the Equality Act, embraced by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, because it would harm women's rights. https://t.co/FskapglOq6 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 19, 2020

Monica Burke of the Heritage Foundation summed up the likely effects of the Equality Act with the observation at the Daily Signal that “it actually would promote inequality by elevating the ideologies of special-interest groups to the level of protected groups in civil rights law.”

Kristen Waggoner, senior vice president of the U.S. legal division for Alliance Defending Freedom, also observed in March that forced gender ideology at the federal level would be a nightmare for American women, many who, at this point in time, now take for granted the equal educational opportunities they regularly enjoy.

Waggoner warned in an op-ed at the Hill:

Contrary to the gender identity advocates who are pushing the act, being female is not about wearing dresses, adopting other feminine stereotypes, or “feeling female.” … If gender-identity ideology becomes the law of the land, women in all walks of life will suffer the consequences of the blatantly sexist notion that a man who adopts stereotypical feminine roles, behaviors or clothing must be treated in all respects as a woman.

1. impose sexual ideology.

2. compel speech.

3. shut down charities.

4. allow more biological males to defeat girls in sports.

5. coerce medical professionals.

6. lead to more parents losing custody of their children.

7. enable sexual assault.https://t.co/KlRxP4P8El @Heritage — Ryan T. Anderson (@RyanTAnd) March 14, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has already signaled she is in step with the Equality Act becoming law. On January 1, she revealed that the House’s new rules would include the elimination of gendered terms, such as “father, mother, son, and daughter.”

As Breitbart News reported, the new rules would require Congress to “honor all gender identities by changing pronouns and familial relationships in the House rules to be gender neutral.”

However, in October, a national poll conducted on behalf of feminist organization Women’s Liberation Front (WoLF) found a majority of likely voters disapprove of policies related to “gender identity,” including those that would eliminate protections for women in single-sex public spaces, such as sports, shelters, and prisons:

Let’s be clear: Transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time. There is no room for compromise when it comes to basic human rights. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 25, 2020

“Black trans and cis women, gender-nonconforming, and nonbinary people are the backbone of our democracy,” Elizabeth Warren said. https://t.co/qVL8IY2O7C — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 9, 2019

Nevertheless, with Democrats in control of the Senate, Biden’s view that “transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time” and Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) take that “Black trans and cis women, gender-nonconforming, and nonbinary people are the backbone of our democracy” the act will likely become codified into federal law.