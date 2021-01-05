Nancy Pelosi: Members of Congress ‘Need God’s Blessing’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) gave a speech on the House floor shortly after she was re-elected as House Speaker where she said that members of Congress “need God’s blessing.”

“In all that we do, let us be For The People – recognizing the beautiful diversity of America so that no one is left out and no one is left behind,” she said.

“To do so, we need God’s blessing,” Pelosi continued. “May God bless all of us. God bless all of you. God bless our men and women in uniform and their families — their servicemembers and their families — our veterans and may God bless America,” she said.

Pelosi is not the only Democrat to invoke God’s blessing on the House floor for political purposes.

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) concluded his opening prayer for the 117th Congress with the phrase “Amen and Awomen” on Sunday.

Cleaver, a pastor at a Methodist church in Missouri, prayed to “The God known by many names and faith,” before ending his prayer with “Amen and Awomen,” appearing to genderize the term “Amen” at the conclusion of a prayer.

I was honored to deliver the opening prayer for the 117th Congress. May God bless each and every Representative with the courage and wisdom to defend our democracy and the liberties we all hold so dearly. https://t.co/z3vkWOk7lc — Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) January 3, 2021

The word “Amen” actually has nothing to do with gender, but is rather a term derived from Hebrew or Greek that means “truly” or “is so.”