Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), who was defeated by Democrat Raphael Warnock in a runoff election on Tuesday, backtracked on a previous plan and stated she would not object to the Electoral College Vote due to the violence that took place at the U.S. Capitol today.

After the events unfolded and the Capitol was overrun by demonstrators, Loeffler said she could not “in good conscience” object.

“When I arrived in Washington this morning, I fully intended to object to the certification of the electoral votes,” Loeffler said as Congress reconvened. “However, the events that have transpired today have forced me to reconsider and I cannot now, in good conscience, object.”

On Monday, prior to being defeated, Loeffler stated during a rally attended by President Donald Trump that she would object to the Electoral College Vote.

“The American people deserve a platform in Congress, permitted under the Constitution, to have election issues presented so that they can be addressed,” Loeffler said Monday. “That’s why, on January 6th, I will vote to give President Trump and the American people the fair hearing they deserve and support the objection to the Electoral College certification process.”