Mike Pence Tells Congress He Will Not Reject Electoral College Votes

Vice President Mike Pence announced he would not try to decertify the electoral college votes for President-elect Joe Biden during Wednesday’s joint session of Congress.

“I do not believe that the Founders of our country intended to invest the Vice President with unilateral authority to decide which electoral votes should be counted during the Joint Session of Congress,” Pence wrote.

Pence released his letter to Trump as the president was speaking at a rally opposing the results of the 2020 presidential election.