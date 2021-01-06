Mo Brooks: Representatives Told to ‘Hide Behind Chairs’ in Case of Intruders

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., speaks with reporters as he leaves the House Republican Conference meeting in the Capitol on Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, 2016. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) (CQ Roll Call via AP Images)
Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via AP Images
AWR Hawkins

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) tweeted that members of the House of Representatives were told to “hide behind chairs” in case intruders breached the House chamber.

Brooks wrote, “Tear gas dispersed in Capitol Rotunda,” adding, “Congressmen ordered to grab gas masks under chairs in case have to leave in haste!”

One minute later he tweeted that representatives were to “stay in place,” adding that rioters “apparently … overwhelmed Capitol Police.”

