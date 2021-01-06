Mo Brooks: Representatives Told to ‘Hide Behind Chairs’ in Case of Intruders

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) tweeted that members of the House of Representatives were told to “hide behind chairs” in case intruders breached the House chamber.

Brooks wrote, “Tear gas dispersed in Capitol Rotunda,” adding, “Congressmen ordered to grab gas masks under chairs in case have to leave in haste!”

One minute later he tweeted that representatives were to “stay in place,” adding that rioters “apparently … overwhelmed Capitol Police.”

.@RepGosar finishes speech…then House recessed, again. Instructions hollered: Stay in place in Chamber until Capitol secure! Apparently, rioters overwhelmed Capitol Police. Hollered demonstration in balcony! Capitol Police: if intruders, hide behind chairs. — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) January 6, 2021

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.