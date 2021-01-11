Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf Resigns

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf resigned Monday, citing ongoing court battles regarding his appointment.

In a letter to staff, Wolf wrote that his resignation “is warranted by recent events, including the ongoing and meritless court rulings regarding the validity of my authority as Acting Secretary.”

“These events and concerns increasingly serve to divert attention and resources away from the important work of the Department in this critical time of a transition of power,” he added.

Wolf joins Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in resigning in recent days. Chao and DeVos quit the Trump administration due to last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Wolf’s resignation is effective tonight.

The development follows Wolf calling on President Trump to condemn the attack on the U.S. Capitol, which he labeled both “tragic and sickening.”

“This is unacceptable. These violent actions are unconscionable, and I implore the President and all elected officials to strongly condemn the violence that took place yesterday,” Wolf said.

“Any appearance of inciting violence by an elected official goes against who we are as Americans. Every American is guaranteed the right to peacefully protest, but once those protests become violent, we should enforce our laws and bring those responsible to justice — regardless of political motivations,” he added.