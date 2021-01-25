30 Shot over Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Thirty people were shot, six fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News noted Sunday that at least 20 people were shot Friday into Sunday morning alone. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that those shootings included five fatalities.

By Monday morning, the Sun-Times reported the number of fatalities rose to six when a 34-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds was discovered at 4:50 a.m. Sunday morning. David Lopez was found in the 2800 block of West 23rd Street.

Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago witnessed more than 4,100 shooting victims in 2020, and the Chicago Tribune reported 68 homicides in Chicago from January 1, 2020, through December 27, 2020.

The Tribune reports 156 people were shot in Chicago from January 1, 2021, to January 21, 2021, which is 46 more than were shot during the same time frame in 2020. The paper also points out that 32 people were killed in Chicago from January 1, 2021, through January 19, 2021, five more than were killed during the same period in 2020.

