Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) office mocked Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) masculinity by saying he “can leave his beauty bag at home. In Wyoming, the men don’t wear make-up.”

Earlier this month, Liz “The Warmonger” Cheney voted to impeach then-outgoing President Donald Trump. Republicans are not happy about that. Already, she is facing a committed 2022 primary opponent. On top of that more than half of House Republicans have called for her removal as chair of the House GOP Conference (the third highest position in the House) and she’s been censured back home for her impeachment support.

Now Gaetz is planning to visit Wyoming on Thursday to join a rally calling for her resignation.

Gaetz promoted the event in a tweet that said, “I do not want her job. I unequivocally am not seeking a position in House Leadership. I also know Wyoming can do better.”

A Cheney’s spokesperson responded to that by telling the Washington Examiner, “Rep. Gaetz can leave his beauty bag at home. In Wyoming, the men don’t wear make-up.”

Isn’t that what we used to call gay-baiting?

Ousting Cheney may not be all that easy…

Cheney won a third House term in 2020 by more than 40 points against her Democrat opponent, a seat her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney held for ten years.

Because of its low population, Wyoming only has one U.S. Representative, and because the state is overwhelmingly Republican, whoever wins the GOP primary is almost certain to win the seat.

Cheney has faced primary opposition in the past, but has never faced a real threat. In 2016, she beat her closest primary competitor 40 percent to 22 percent. In 2018, she smashed her top GOP rival 68 percent to 20 percent. She again sailed to an easy primary victory in 2020.

This time, though, it looks as though she could face real opposition in 2022. A Change.org petition has already collected nearly 50,000 signatures calling for Cheney to be recalled, and her announced 2022 primary opponent, State Sen. Anthony Bouchard (R), will have a lot more Republican support from those who are animated to rid themselves of establishment types such as Cheney.

Cheney’s been under fire from her own for a while. Back in July, her political action committee donated the maximum dollar amount to incumbent Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-KY) primary opponent Todd McMurtry, which turned out to be a fiasco after McMurty’s racist tweets were uncovered.

Apparently, the “beauty bag” comment is based on a September 2020 Vanity Fair article about Gaetz applying his own makeup prior to a public appearance: [emphasis original]

When I first met Matt Gaetz back in February, the Florida congressman was applying concealer under his eyes in front of a large mirror hanging in his congressional office, doing his own last-minute touch-up before we took off for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference. At the time, I was more impressed with his technique than bemused at the spectacle. (In a later conversation, he credited his contouring skills to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who learned from his wife, Casey.)

Cheney’s decision to back House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) rushed impeachment of Trump was in fact absurd and reckless. How anyone could watch Trump’s speech, the one he made just prior to the Capitol Hill riot, the one where he expressly asked everyone to be peaceful, and blame him for the riot is just anti-fact. Plans had been in place to attack the Capitol long before the speech, and Trump had every right to contest the 2020 presidential election and to not accept the results, just like Democrats and the media did in 2016 and 2004 and 2000.

