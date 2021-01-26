Washington State’s Senate Law and Justice Committee heard a proposal Monday to ban ammunition magazines holding more than ten rounds.

KPVI reported the ban is contained in Senate Bill 5078, which is co-sponsored by Sen. Marko Liias (D-Lynnwood).

Liias introduced SB5078 to the committee as a “balanced approach that focuses on gun responsibility but keeps these accessories out of the hands of mass shooters.”

The text of SB5078 says it is designed to prohibit “the manufacture, possession, distribution, importation, selling, offering for sale, purchasing, or transfer of large capacity magazines.”

Washington State PTA’s Gwen Loosmore went to the committee meeting and also spoke in favor of the proposed ban, saying, “High-capacity magazines have been involved in many of our nation’s most deadly school shootings,” KGMI reported.

Loosmore claimed, “The whole point of high-capacity magazines is to allow the gun to continue shooting.”

Also in attendance was Nicole McGinnis, who spoke against the proposed ban, suggesting it would put law-abiding citizens at a disadvantage because criminals will not adhere to the limitations.

“Criminals will never follow this law,” McGinnis said.

The Law and Justice Committee has to sign off on SB5078 by February 15 in order for it to be considered by lawmakers during this year’s legislation session.

