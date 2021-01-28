Report: ‘Climate Czar’ John Kerry Still Owns Private Jet

Climate Envoy John Kerry reportedly still owns a private jet through a family company, even as he prepares to impose new restrictions on Americans’ use of fossil fuels, according to a report by Fox News on Wednesday evening.

Fox News reported:

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) records indicate that the family of U.S. Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry owns a private jet, despite his position on combatting fossil fuels in the new administration. The FAA’s registry shows a Gulfstream Aerospace jet owned by Flying Squirrel LLC, the name previously reported for Teresa Heinz-Kerry’s private charter jet company. The company’s listed address matches that of the Heinz Family Foundation. … According to FAA records, the jet’s registration certificate was issued in July of 2005 and expires in October of 2023.

Fox noted that private jets are estimated to emit 40 times as much carbon per passenger as commercial jets.

Kerry, the climate “czar,” is no stranger to claims of hypocrisy. In 2010, then-Sen. Kerry (D-MA) was found to have docked his boat in Rhode Island, thereby avoiding paying some $500,000 in taxes in his home state of Massachusetts.

On Wednesday, Kerry was asked what message the administration had for workers in the oil and gas industry. He said that they would find “better choices” and other jobs, such as manufacturing solar panels.

He also admitted that even if the U.S. achieved “zero” emissions, it would not solve the problem of climate change because the vast majority of emissions come from other countries.

