Former OMB Director Launches Pro-Trump Organizations

Former Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russ Vought, who served under former President Donald Trump, joined SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday where he spoke about his efforts to launch pro-Trump organizations.

According to Vought, the Center for American Restoration, along with America Restoration Action, was established in an effort to promote the America first agenda that was prominent during Trump’s time in office.

“We cannot go back on the idea of the America first agenda that [Trump] has been putting out there for the last four or five years, that Breitbart has put out there for many years,” Vought told host Matthew Boyle. “We want to make sure that we’re institutionalizing those ideas and make sure that as a movement we are moving forward with the implication of those policies.”

“I think we have lost a consensus of what it means to be an American,” Vought continued. “We’re a unique country where we have certain interests worthy of defending that flow out of our people, our history, our institutions.”

Vought also said it is important that “our freedoms are enjoyed in healthy communities with just laws” and for those who voted for Trump to have “a voice that is in line with their intuition.”

“We wanna make sure [conservatives] have a voice in Washington that is reflective of what is most on their mind,” Vought said, adding that “who sets the agenda is not always on top of their priorities.”

Vought also discussed the many executive orders from President Joe Biden, claiming he is “gaslighting” the public.

“It’s what we feared when he was running for president and it confirms that he is gaslighting the American people when he says he’s pursuing a unifying agenda,” Vought said.

Vought also questioned why funds are still being provided for schools when many remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

