Multiple Wounded After Gunshots, Bomb at Minnesota Clinic

Multiple people were wounded late Tuesday morning after a gunman opened fire, followed by a bomb, at the Allina Clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota.

The Associated Press reported the clinic as being roughly 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis, and WCCO/AP noted that the shots were fired around 11 a.m.

The Star Tribune observed that “up to five people are said to be wounded, and a male suspect has been detained.”

Multiple victims reported in incident at the Allina Health clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota. Reports of an active shooter. One witness tells me she also heard multiple bombs go off. Local parents say nearby schools are on lockdown. 📸 Samantha Sheets pic.twitter.com/JUXnUK0NgA — Molly Robinson (@Molls_Robinson) February 9, 2021

The Tribune also pointed out that bomb went off at the Allina Clinic approximately 30 minutes after the shots were fired. The blast was strong enough to force emergency responders “to leave the clinic parking lot and set up farther away.”

There are concerns that another bomb may be located at a motel located roughly one mile from the clinic.

