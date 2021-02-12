Utah Becomes 17th State to Abolish Concealed Carry Permit Requirement

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) signed legislation Friday to abolish the requirement that law-abiding citizens acquire a concealed carry permit in order to carry a concealed handgun for self-defense.

The NRA-ILA reports that Cox signed House Bill 60 into law. They noted that HB60 allows “a law-abiding adult to carry a concealed firearm in the State of Utah, without first needing to obtain government permission.”

KUTV noted that HB60 was sponsored by Rep. Walt Brooks (R).

In pushing the legislation, Brooks said, “We need to get back to trusting law-abiding citizens, and get rid of these regulations that are not doing any good.”

Moms Demand Action unsuccessfully opposed the permitless carry legislation.

On March 12, 2019, Breitbart News reported those 16 states as Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Now Utah is on the list and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) is pushing for permitless carry in his state:

This is why elections matter! Thank you, Tennessee Gov. @BillLeeTN, for reintroducing Constitutional Carry. We must pass this CRUCIAL legislation and stand for the Second Amendment rights of all Tennesseans. pic.twitter.com/xbjhAYb1iP — NRA (@NRA) February 10, 2021

