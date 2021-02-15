DeSantis: Biden Cannot Square Wanting Open Borders for Illegal Aliens, Travel Restrictions for Americans

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says President Joe Biden “cannot square” opening the United States-Mexico border to thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens while also potentially restricting travel for American citizens.

Reports this month have circulated that the Biden administration is leaving the door open to restricting domestic travel from state-to-state for Americans — specifically travel to and from Florida.

Simultaneously, Biden has dismantled a legal wall at the southern border that has surged illegal immigration.

Biden’s end to the Remain in Mexico policy, as well as a series of cooperative asylum agreements with Central America, is ensuring that tens of thousands of border crossers will be released into the U.S. interior, many of whom will take American jobs while more than 17 million citizens are jobless. There is no requirement for these border crossers to undergo coronavirus testing before their release.

In an interview with Fox News, DeSantis called Biden’s policies “all political” when it comes to the Chinese coronavirus.

“Of course [illegal aliens] not being screened for COVID at the southern border because this is all political,” DeSantis said:

So [Biden’s] opening the border. He’s letting illegals pour in. They’re not doing any COVID tests; they’re just coming into the communities. We have no idea what type of COVID or other things they may be carrying, but yet he wants to potentially make you take a test if you just get on an airplane and fly from one American city to the next. Or he wants to prevent travel to the state of Florida. [Emphasis added] This stinks to high heaven. It is a huge contradiction, and you can’t square wanting open borders for illegal aliens but then also restricting U.S. citizens from traveling around the country as they see fit, and I think the American people see the hypocrisy in that. [Emphasis added]

Last week, Breitbart News’s Charlie Spiering asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki if the administration was considering travel restrictions on Florida. Psaki denied reports that such policies are being considered.

“We are always considering what steps are necessary to keep the American people safe,” Psaki said. “But we are not currently in the process of — no decisions have been made around additional public health measures that would delay or would change domestic travel considerations.”

For international travelers, the Biden administration requires that all those arriving in the U.S. via plane test negative for the coronavirus. No such policy exists for foreign nationals arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Earlier this month, Yuma County, Arizona, Sheriff Leon Wilmot sent a letter to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) in which he called the policy “a particularly dangerous approach.”

“There is currently no protocol for testing any of these people for the COVID-19 virus nor is there any support being offered by the federal government to house, feed, medically treat or transport these immigrants,” Wilmot wrote in the letter to Sinema.

The latest Catch and Release totals, where border crossers are apprehended and then released into the U.S. interior, reveal that in the first ten days of the month, at least 2,000 were freed into the country. These border crossers are either given a notice to appear in court or are paroled, in which case they can apply for work permits to take American jobs.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.