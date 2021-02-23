Joe Biden Confused While Recalling Campaign Train Event in Ohio

President Joe Biden on Tuesday struggled to correctly remember the exact date and location of an event in Ohio during his presidential campaign.

The president tried to recall the details of the event while speaking virtually at the White House with a child care worker in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday.

“When are you going to see us in Columbus?” the woman asked.

“Well I’m going to be back in Columbus,” Biden replied. “I was in Columbus, actually now it’s about literally 35 days or so ago, I came through on a whistle-stop on a train.”

The White House / YouTube

The actual whistle-stop event in Ohio, however, was 146 days ago on September 30, and it was in Cleveland, Ohio, not Columbus.

Biden’s campaign whistle-stop tour began in Cleveland and stopped in Alliance, Ohio, but never stopped in Columbus, Ohio, according to the schedule.

From Alliance, the train tour went on to Pittsburgh and other Pennsylvania cities.

Biden did campaign Columbus on March 10, 2020, but not as part of his whistle-stop train tour.

“I like Columbus,” Biden continued, adding that even though he was a Democrat, he liked Republican Gov. Mike Dewine’s efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the United States. “I don’t think there’s anything political about this. Some folks are just stepping up and he stepped up in my impression.”

He said he hoped that he could visit Columbus again soon.

“When I come back, if you see me, you better not say, Joe-who, ok?” he joked.