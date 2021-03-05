As more states pass laws supporting constitutional carry, Tennessee State Rep. Vincent Dixie (D) says, “Every needs to have a gun.”

On March 3, 2021, Breitbart News reported legislation to end Tennessee’s concealed carry permit requirement is moving through the state senate.

On March 5, 2021, WREG noted that legislation to do away with the permit requirement was also moving through the state house.

House Republican Majority Leader (R) contends the constitutional carry legislation will not only provide a less cumbersome approach to exercising Second Amendment rights, but will also make the state safer.

“I can guarantee you we are making Tennessee a safer place tomorrow than it is today,” Lamberth told WREG. “We are adding penalties and increasing the penalties dramatically for anyone that steals a gun, anyone that’s using a gun improperly, felons in possession of guns.”

House Democratic caucus leader Vincent Dixie (D) expressed concerns about the constitutional carry push, but in the end stressed

he hopes each of his constituents get a gun.

Dixie said, “If the bill does pass I encourage my constituents to go get your gun — that’s what I encourage you to do — everyone needs to have a gun.”

State houses in Iowa, Indiana, and Georgia are also weighing legislation to abolish their concealed carry permit requirements.

Last month, Utah and Montana established constitutional carry.

