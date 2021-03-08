Less than a month after The Lincoln Project (TLP) announced it was forming a “transition advisory committee” to get its “own house in order” in reference to alleged inappropriate behavior by cofounder John Weaver, revelations have come to light that some “TLP officials were informed of Weaver’s harassment as early as last January,” according to a report.

The report “found that Mr. Weaver’s inappropriate behavior was brought to the organization’s attention multiple times last year, beginning in January 2020, according to four people with direct knowledge of the complaints, though none of the warnings involved a minor.”

TLP spokeswoman Ryan Wiggins said she would not comment on the allegations against Weaver until “an outside legal review of Mr. Weaver’s actions” was completed.

Additional information revealed nearly one-third of “TLP’s fundraising went to a firm run by one of the founders,” by which the four cofounders “were paid.” It is unclear how much money this exactly was.

Some key points: – The 4 main founders of TLP had private financial agreements that other leaders didn’t know about for some time.

Some Republicans have charged TLP as a “sleazy” group of “grifters.”

The announcement of a “transition advisory committee” was announced on February 18, 2021, via a press release.

“The internal workplace concerns that have come to light are troubling and disturbing and we are committed to fixing them,” but “Before we can move forward with our ambitions agenda, we have to get our own house in order,” TLP wrote.