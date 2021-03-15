Poll: California Is Split on Gov. Gavin Newsom Recall Effort

California residents are split on seeing Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) recalled, according to a poll released by Nexstar Media Group and Emerson College polling.

Californians were asked a series of questions on Newson’s performance and about the recall effort looming closer as more signatures are gathered.

Between March 12-14, 2021, more than 1,000 registered voters were surveyed, with the margin of error for respondents being +/- 3 percent.

When the surveyor asked, “there is currently an effort to recall Governor Newsom. Would you vote to recall, or to keep Governor Newsom?”

Thirty-eight percent said they would like to recall Newsom, compared to 42 percent saying they would like to keep him as Governor, 13.9 percent undecided and 6.1 percent who said they would not vote.

A majority of Californians would like to see a change when asked, “regardless of the recall effort, would you vote to re-elect Governor Newsom in 2022, or do you think it is time for someone new?”

Fifty-eight percent of Californians say it is time for someone new to be the governor, as opposed to only 41.7 percent saying they would re-elect Newsom for a second term.

The Director of Emerson Polling, Spencer Kimball, spoke about the recall effort and the Republican and Democrat breakdown of who was in favor of the effort when the survey was being asked.

The Republicans are in favor of the recall regardless of which candidate they put up and the Democrats are still with Newsom, but there is a weaker support for the governor among younger Democrats and if a fresh new face emerges on the left that could be a game-changer in Newsom’s Democrat support and a boost in the recall effort.

According to the survey, Californians are also split on whether they approve of the way Governor has handled the coronavirus response in the state. The survey found that only 45.4 percent approve of the way Newsom has handled the response and 43.7 percent disapprove, while 10.9 percent are either unsure or have no opinion.

In early March the Sacramento Bee reported, the recall effort against Newsom collected 1.95 million signatures before the deadline. The recall effort only needs to verify about 1.5 million signatures. The report also said, “the most recent signature verification numbers from the Secretary of State’s Office found that about 83% of the signatures counted by early February were valid.”