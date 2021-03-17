Senate Hearing on Democrat Gun Control Scheduled Next Week

A hearing on Democrat gun control is scheduled in the Senate Judiciary Committee for Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 10 a.m.

On March 15, 2021, Breitbart News pointed to the NRA’s warning “Senate insiders” indicated Democrat gun control would “likely” get a Senate hearing next week.

On March 16, 2021, the NRA confirmed what insiders were saying and tweeted:

CONFIRMED: As the NRA reported yesterday, the U.S. Senate will be hearing Joe Biden's gun control next Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 10 AM ET. NRA members and gun owners MUST take action. CONTACT YOUR SENATORS: https://t.co/IGotrgCFU7 pic.twitter.com/XlVJbzPmHS — NRA (@NRA) March 16, 2021

Currently before the Senate are H.R. 8, H.R. 1446, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-CA) ‘Assault Weapons Ban of 2021.”

H.R. 8 is universal background check legislation, which will criminalize private gun sales.

H.R. 8 passed the Democrat-controlled House on a vote of 227 to 203.

Eight House Republicans voted for this Democrat gun control bill:

Vern Buchanan of Florida

Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania

Maria Salazar of Florida

Andrew Garbarino of New York

Chris Smith of New Jersey

Fred Upton of Michigan

Carlos Gimenez of Florida

Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

H.R. 1446 is Majority Whip James Clyburn’s (D-SC) bill to expand extended background checks from three business days to ten business days. (And at the end of ten business days, if the background check is not complete, another ten business day extension is given.)

Sen. Feinstein’s “Assault Weapons Ban of 2021” would ban 205 different firearms as well as ammunition magazines that hold more than ten rounds. Feinstein is pushing her bill as a way to fight “domestic terrorism.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.