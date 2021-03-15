NRA: Democrat Gun Control Likely to Get Senate Hearing Next Week

The NRA is warning that “Senate Insiders” believe a Democrat gun control bill “will likely get” a hearing in the Senate next week after it passed the House on March 12.

The NRA tweeted:

🚨BREAKING: U.S. Senate insiders are reporting that Biden’s extreme gun control will likely get a hearing NEXT WEEK. Anti-gun bills just passed the House. If they pass the Senate, the gun control will go to Biden to become law. CONTACT YOUR SENATORS ➡️ https://t.co/IGotrgCFU7 — NRA (@NRA) March 16, 2021

Breitbart News reported the House passed Rep. Mike Thompson’s (D-CA) H.R. 8 — universal background check legislation — on Thursday. This legislation criminalizes private gun sales by expanding point-of-sale retail sale background checks to private sales as well.

H.R. 8 passed on a vote of 227 to 203.

Eight House Republicans voted for this Democrat gun control bill:

Vern Buchanan of Florida

Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania

Maria Salazar of Florida

Andrew Garbarino of New York

Chris Smith of New Jersey

Fred Upton of Michigan

Carlos Gimenez of Florida

Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

The House also passed Majority Whip James Clyburn’s (D-SC) H.R. 1446, designed to extend background check reviews from the current length of three business days to a proposed length of ten. It becomes 20 days if those reviewing the background check are still not confident after the first ten business days have passed.

Also on Thursday, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) put forward the “Assault Weapons Ban of 2021.” Her bill is designed to ban 205 different firearms and ammunition magazines holding more than ten rounds.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.