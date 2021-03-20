Poll: Majority Americans Believe They Are Paying Their Fair Share in Taxes

A majority of Americans believe they are already paying their fair share in taxes, Rasmussen Reports found. The survey comes on the heels of the Biden administration considering a significant tax hike.

The survey, fielded among 1,000 U.S. adults from March 16-17, 2021, asked respondents, “Compared to people who make more or less than you, do you pay more than your fair share of taxes?”

Fifty-one percent said “yes,” they pay more than their fair share, followed by 27 percent who said “no,” and 22 percent who remained unsure. Those opinions vary greatly on party lines, as 59 percent of Republicans believe they pay more than fair share compared to 49 percent of Democrats and 48 percent of independents who expressed the same view.

Just over 20 percent of Republicans said they do not pay more than their fair share, compared to 33 percent of Democrats and 25 percent of independents who said the same.

The survey coincides with reports of President Joe Biden considering a tax hike, which would be the “first major lift in federal taxes in almost 30 years if successful”:

Tax hikes included as part of infrastructure and job packages will likely include repealing part of former President Trump‘s 2017 tax law that benefitted corporations and wealthy individuals, the news outlet notes, citing sources close to the matter. As Breitbart News reported, Biden twice flagged his desire to raise taxes on everyone, including the middle class, during last year’s presidential debates. “That’s why I’m going to eliminate the Trump tax cuts,” Biden said during his first of two debates with President Trump. And then, to accentuate the point, he said it again, “I’m going to eliminate those tax cuts.”

Rasmussen’s survey has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.