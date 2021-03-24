A survey released this month by the American Dental Association found a marked increase in stress-related dental damage since the beginning of the pandemic.

The American Dental Association (ADA) released a study on March 2, reporting an increase in chipped or cracked teeth, as well as temporomandibular joint disorder (TMJ) symptoms in the time of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“As the pandemic continues, dentists are seeing stress-related dental conditions more and more,” ADA Chief Science Officer Marcelo Araujo said. “It’s more important than ever for people to maintain their dental health, including seeing the dentist regularly to address any issues that could have long-term impact.”

According to the study, approximately 70% of the 2,299 surveyed dentists reported a rise in stress-related complaints, up from just under 60% of those surveyed in Fall 2020.

“Our polling has served as a barometer for pandemic stress affecting patients and communities seen through the eyes of dentists,” Chief Economist and Vice President of the ADA Health Policy Institute, Marko Vujicic, Ph.D. explained. “The increase over time suggests stress-related conditions have become substantially more prevalent since the onset of COVID-19.”

Of course, more than just Americans are finding themselves suffering health issues due to the additional stress. Earlier this month, UK dentists reported a surge in oral cancer cases credited to the suspension of dental services during lockdown.

And quarantine seems to have contributed to other serious health issues as well: In November 2020, stillbirths doubled during the first UK lockdown, potentially due to mothers’ reluctance to seek vital emergency medical services. In February, London psychiatrist Dr. Omer Moghraby told Sky News pandemic life has also proved to have a “particularly damaging effect on children.”

“One can only say the major factor across it all is pandemic,” Moghraby observed at the time. “The lack of activities, the lack of schooling, the lack of opportunities for these young people and probably a deterioration of wellbeing of their parents not being able to cope,”

Last August, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that substance abuse, suicidal ideation, and other mental health problems “increased considerably” due to isolation and social distancing orders.