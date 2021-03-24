Firefighter’s Body Recovered Day After Deadly Assisted Living Facility Fire

Veteran volunteer firefighter Jared Lloyd’s body was recovered on Wednesday morning after a deadly blaze gutted a New York assisted living facility.

A day after the violent fire that partially collapsed a suburban New York assisted living facility, the body of one of the heroes lost fighting the blaze has been recovered. 35-year-old Jared Lloyd was last seen on the third floor of the building after he rushed into the inferno to rescue residents trapped inside the Evergreen Court Home for Adults.

“It’s one of your worst nightmares,” Rockland County Fire Coordinator Chris Kear said. “It’s not your typical house fire where there are five or six residents. You’re talking about an adult care facility where you have over 100 people.” Thanks to the efforts of Lloyd and his fellow responders, only one resident was lost. Unfortunately, Lloyd gave his life in the process.

24 hours after the horrific fire broke out, the body of @RocklandGov Firefighter Jared Loyd has been recovered. REST IN PEACE pic.twitter.com/xu9abxhwGZ — Rabbi Yisroel Kahan 🇺🇸 (@ykahan) March 24, 2021

“24 hours after the horrific fire broke out, the body of @RocklandGov Firefighter Jared Loyd[sic] has been recovered,” Rockland County Human Rights Commissioner Rabbi Yisroel Kahan tweeted at 12:48 AM on Wednesday. “REST IN PEACE,” Kahan said, alongside a picture of the 15-year veteran volunteer for the Spring Valley Fire Department.

A somber moment, as the remains of #SpringValley Firefighter Jared Lloyd is escorted to the Medical Examiner.#RIP HERO👨‍🚒 pic.twitter.com/k5gRFteheG — Rabbi Yisroel Kahan 🇺🇸 (@ykahan) March 24, 2021

Lloyd leaves behind two children; five-year-old Darius, and Logan, who turned six on Wednesday. “That’s what hurts me so much, that those boys are going to miss him.” Jared’s father Calvin Lloyd told the Journal News. “They loved him so much. They loved him as much as I loved him.”

“Jared Lloyd gave his life in service to others. He searched as the building burned determined to rescue anyone who may have been trapped,” Rockland County Executive Ed Day said at a news conference. “His loss is devastating. There is no other way to put it. But I will tell you this: his loss and his heroism will never be forgotten.”