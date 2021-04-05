15-Year-Old Shot While Taking Out Trash in Chicago

A 15-year-old boy was shot while taking out the trash Monday morning on Chicago’s West Side.

WGN9 reported the boy was taking out the trash “in the 1300 block of West Washburne Avenue at approximately 5:30 a.m.” when a shot rang out. The boy felt pain and ran back into the house.

He was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower back and is in good condition.

Fox 32 noted the boy “didn’t see anyone or any vehicles in the area” at the time he was shot.

Breitbart News observed at least 34 people were shot, seven fatally, over Easter weekend in Chicago. The Chicago Tribune pointed out the seven fatalities all occurred Easter Sunday.

The Tribune reports 703 people were shot in January 1, 2021, through March 31, 2021, in Chicago. That is 184 more people than were shot during the same time-frame in 2020.

